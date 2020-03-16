Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County rose by more than 0.5% in January compared to the prior month, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate rose from 3.7% in December to 4.3% in January.
That rate is higher than last year’s January jobless rate of 4.3%. The average unemployment rate in Lufkin was 3.84% for Lufkin in 2019.
The number of unemployed and the total workforce rose in Lufkin from December to January.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in December to 4.4% in January. This rate is also higher than last year’s January jobless rate of 3.9%. The county’s average unemployment rate in 2019 was 4.02%.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in January and remains below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6%.
The Texas economy had 494,400 seasonally adjusted non-farm job. They added 279,900 jobs over the year.
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.4% in January.
“In January the Texas unemployment rate was unchanged and remains lower than the National unemployment rate of 3.6 percent,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas Workforce Commission is committed to providing career opportunities to all Texans.”
