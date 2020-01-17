The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees recognized sophomore Adam Awtrey for being selected to perform with the Texas All-State Tenor Bass Choir on Feb. 15 in San Antonio.
Awtrey was one of 1,700 students chosen out of 66,800 from around the state putting him in the top 2.6% of musicians.
The district administration also recognized its school board members in honor of School Board Appreciation Month. They showed a video called “Who Is a School Board Member” created by the Texas Association of School Boards featuring LISD board member Andra Self.
The video can be viewed at tasb.org/board-service/understand-board-members.aspx.
Board President Scott Skelton said the board appreciated the support and the community for being a great place to live, work and serve.
The board also passed a retirement service awards program for professional staff allowing retiring teachers with 95% attendance rate to sell up to 60 state sick days back to the district at the rate of a substitute teacher’s pay.
“We can pass this tonight, and I recommend that we do, but it will require a little bit of adjustment to our DEC LOCAL policy to make sure that we’re completely covered,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “We will bring that back to you in February with the changes, but it’s OK to go ahead and approve it and advertise it so we start getting the benefit of teachers not being tempted to take days.”
Skelton said he thought this is a good plan that is potentially fiscally neutral that would keep the district from having to hire a substitute and would keep teachers in their classrooms.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the early resignation notice incentive pay plan for the 2019-20 school year. The plan allows teachers to notify the district as soon as possible that they are retiring and receive a $1,000 incentive so the district can plan to find a qualified replacement.
