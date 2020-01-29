Angelina College will honor Black History Month with a celebration featuring local artists and more starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Angelina College lead psychology instructor Benetha Jackson will open events with an open-mic poetry session followed by a tour of the art exhibition featuring local artists like Blake Bean, Kamarie Clark, Evangelist Sybrenna Land-Davis, Dwight Gipson, Belinda Moore-Christopher, Gary Roberts and more.
“It reminds us all that as a people psychologists say we all do better when celebrate our individual differences and at the same time learn how to celebrate the difference of others, diversity and inclusion,” Jackson said. “Like Alice Walker said in ‘The Color Purple’ — God likes variety.”
Words have always been important to Americans, Jackson said.
“Revolutions, like the American Revolution, have been triggered by the conveying of the ideas behind the revolutions via songs, music, poems,” she said. “This is also true of the Civil Rights Movement. While there was a movement of protest and sit-ins, there was also a movement spurred on by words and music and the arts — The Civil Writes Movement.
“This idea can be traced back as far as Walt Whitman and best exemplified by Langston Hughes. So, we like to open the mic and celebrate our American tradition of the power and impact of words for all Americans.”
Gallery curator Le’Anne Alexander said art comes in many forms, just like personal expression, and she wanted to give a platform to many different forms of art.
“These artists are responding to history, race and equality individually through not just visual imagery but also the spoken and written word,” Alexander said. “If someone wanted to dance or sing, I don’t think I could have said no. We wanted to be inclusive of these different and valid approaches. The whole point is to help provide a platform for the voices of our community.”
The artists in the exhibition are split down the middle in terms of gender and is very diverse in terms of age, she said. There are at least three generations represented in the exhibit.
“I hope our community witnesses the efforts of this diverse group and becomes inspired enough to affect social change,” Alexander said. “Watching these artists over time, I’ve seen them grow to become more involved in community efforts, effectively becoming social activists, putting their talents to good use in a totally selfless way. I think there’s really no better way to be a role model than that.”
She is also sponsoring a public art project inviting the community to bring a photo of a loved one or a public figure to add to an open wall of “Memories, Hope and Influence” as well as written comments and names.
Following the poetry and tour, Student Life Coordinator Jordan LaCaille will host a Black History Discussion beginning at 7 p.m. in Hudgins Hall. The discussion will include a showing of the film “13th” from director Ava DuVernay, a film that received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017.
The gallery will remain open for public viewing until Feb. 27.
For information about the exhibit, contact Alexander at lalexander@angelina.edu.
