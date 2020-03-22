Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from March 9 and 13

■ Smith Notary Services, 4106 College Drive No. 203, Lufkin, Angela Kay Smith

■ PMC Auto Group, 211 Farmer, Lufkin, Frank Rodrigues Jr.

■ Crown Pest Control, 1322 Ray Fisher Road, Lufkin, Evan D. Luce

■ J. Mitchell Trucking, 516 Willa Lane, Lufkin, Jamerion Mitchell

■ SBI Advantage, 107 W. Lufkin Suite 318, Lufkin, Swain and Baldwin Insurance LLC – abandonment

■ Bryans Paint and Body, 1702 Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Angela Parker – abandonment

■ Bryans Paint and Body, 1702 Timberland Drive, Lufkin, TNT Platinum Collision Center Inc.

■ Permier Hay Sales, PO Box, 155241, Kelly Williamson

■ Defining Lines Tattoo Studio, 4106 U.S. Highway 69 south, Lufkin, Ricky Rios

■ Angelina Yard Works, 405 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Mason Smith

