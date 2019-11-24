Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Nov. 11 and 15
■ Big Bone Whitetail Co, 840 McCarty Road, Lufkin, Steven Patrick Strickland
■ Sue Sassy Boutique, 125 Landrum Road, Lufkin, Breanna Cupit
■ Angelina Kinge and Blade, 5502 Champions Drive, Lufkin, James Keith Broyles
■ Salt & Pepper Oilers, 325 Plantation Drive, Lufkin, Mary Gail Nichols, abandonment
■ Salt & Pepper Oilers, 325 Plantation Drive, Lufkin, Mary Gail Nichols, no fee
■ Cre-8 Fitness, 508 Calvin St., Lufkin, Larry Forney
■ Vita-Shots Mobile, 594 Neal Road, Huntington, Amelia Powers
