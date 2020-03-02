Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Feb. 10-21
———
■ Blackstone Custom Cabinets, 420 Edwards Loop, Pollok, Joshua Gregory Blackstone
■ Lulu Nails, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Timothy Pham
■ Jackberry Bunkhouse & Kayak Rentals, 7107 state Highway 7 west, Pollok, Mario A. Rodriguez
■ Integra Financial Group, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, 3Pines-Integra Insurance
■ Integra Financial Group, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, Steven Hurst-Integra Insurance
■ Bed and Biscuit, 1511 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Delores Bowman
■ Premier Mulching and Land Management, 907 Ralph Nerren Road, Huntington, Zachary Lynch
■ All-Tex Greenscapes, 1300 N. Temple Drive, Raymond Smith
■ Tri-Serv Solutions, 1300 N. Temple Drive, Raymond Smith
■ Crawfish Landing, 7894 U.S. Highway 59, Nacogdoches, Arik Modisette
■ Kelsi Jones Health Coach, 540 Sycamore Drive, Lufkin, Kelsi Jones
■ Gia Marotta MDPA, 1506 Juniper Lane, Lufkin, Gia Marotta
■ Ubiquitous Services LLC, 1506 Juniper Lane, Lufkin, Pedro J. Palos
■ June Bugs Real Estate, 101 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, California, Nestor Rodriguez Jr.
■ P&R Motors DBA Lone Star Motors, 1507 S. First St., Lufkin, Len Phillips – abandonment
■ Red Land Rentals, 1908 FM 2021, Lufkin, Lauren Strock
■ Knot Just Hair with Cindy Claybrook, 3918 Old Bonner Road, Lufkin, Cindy Claybrook
■ River Construction, 1102 Henderson St., Lufkin, Tomas Rivera Jr.
■ Simply Servants, 1747 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, Todd Martin
