Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Feb. 10-21

■ Blackstone Custom Cabinets, 420 Edwards Loop, Pollok, Joshua Gregory Blackstone

■ Lulu Nails, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Timothy Pham

■ Jackberry Bunkhouse & Kayak Rentals, 7107 state Highway 7 west, Pollok, Mario A. Rodriguez

■ Integra Financial Group, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, 3Pines-Integra Insurance

■ Integra Financial Group, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, Steven Hurst-Integra Insurance

■ Bed and Biscuit, 1511 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Delores Bowman

■ Premier Mulching and Land Management, 907 Ralph Nerren Road, Huntington, Zachary Lynch

■ All-Tex Greenscapes, 1300 N. Temple Drive, Raymond Smith

■ Tri-Serv Solutions, 1300 N. Temple Drive, Raymond Smith

■ Crawfish Landing, 7894 U.S. Highway 59, Nacogdoches, Arik Modisette

■ Kelsi Jones Health Coach, 540 Sycamore Drive, Lufkin, Kelsi Jones

■ Gia Marotta MDPA, 1506 Juniper Lane, Lufkin, Gia Marotta

■ Ubiquitous Services LLC, 1506 Juniper Lane, Lufkin, Pedro J. Palos

■ June Bugs Real Estate, 101 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, California, Nestor Rodriguez Jr.

■ P&R Motors DBA Lone Star Motors, 1507 S. First St., Lufkin, Len Phillips – abandonment

■ Red Land Rentals, 1908 FM 2021, Lufkin, Lauren Strock

■ Knot Just Hair with Cindy Claybrook, 3918 Old Bonner Road, Lufkin, Cindy Claybrook

■ River Construction, 1102 Henderson St., Lufkin, Tomas Rivera Jr.

■ Simply Servants, 1747 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, Todd Martin

