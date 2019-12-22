Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 9-13
■ Superior Cleaning, 304 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Michael Williams
■ B&K Transport, 551 FM 1475, Huntington, Ashton Kevin Johnson
■ Jeepsy Soul Boutique & Vinyl, 442 Barbeque Road, Lufkin, Stephanie Harris
■ D&B Auto Repair, 509 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington, Darryl Keith Malone
■ Baker-Integra Insurance, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, Integra Financial Group LTD
■ S&K Mechanics, 1927 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, Stephen George
■ FTR Equipment, 3853 U.S. Highway 69 south, Lufkin, Mike Whitworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.