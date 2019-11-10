Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Oct. 28-Nov. 1
■ C&B Everything, 408 East Wego Road, Lufkin, C&B Everything
■ Home Care Heroes, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Roberto Dejesus — abandonment
■ Home Care Heroes, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Noor Khaled
■ Salt & Pepper Oilers, 325 Plantation Drive, Lufkin, Gail Nichols — assumed name
■ Cuttin Jack Tree Service, 1712 Gobbler Knob, Lufkin, Micah Hulsey
■ Colonial Mortuary & Cremation, 1600 Sayers St., Lufkin, Ronald Davis — assumed name
■ Tipsy Travelers Troupe, 3922 state Highway 7 west, Pollok, Roper T. Brooks — assumed name
■ Daisetta Hardware, 625 N. Raguet St., Lufkin, David Vaughn
■ Central Donuts II, 7321 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, Sandra Eng
■ AAA Tree Service, 1712 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin, Steve Hulsey
