Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Oct. 28-Nov. 1

■ C&B Everything, 408 East Wego Road, Lufkin, C&B Everything

■ Home Care Heroes, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Roberto Dejesus — abandonment

■ Home Care Heroes, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Noor Khaled

■ Salt & Pepper Oilers, 325 Plantation Drive, Lufkin, Gail Nichols — assumed name

■ Cuttin Jack Tree Service, 1712 Gobbler Knob, Lufkin, Micah Hulsey

■ Colonial Mortuary & Cremation, 1600 Sayers St., Lufkin, Ronald Davis — assumed name

■ Tipsy Travelers Troupe, 3922 state Highway 7 west, Pollok, Roper T. Brooks — assumed name

■ Daisetta Hardware, 625 N. Raguet St., Lufkin, David Vaughn

■ Central Donuts II, 7321 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, Sandra Eng

■ AAA Tree Service, 1712 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin, Steve Hulsey

