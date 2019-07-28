Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from July 15-19
McLeods Auto Glass, 1464 Stubblefield Drive, Lufkin, Patrick McLeod — assumed name
RP Geovana, 108 N. First St., Lufkin, Geovana Lopez
Mereli Company, 108 N. First St., Lufkin, Ma Merced Martinez
The Persnickety Paintress, 122 E. Burke Ave., Lufkin, Jeannie Reese Lowery — abandonment
Doss Electrical Service, 909 Covington Drive, Lufkin, Randal M. Doss — abandonment
Angel Baby Bowtique, 3873 Bethlehem Road, Lufkin, Angel L. Reyes
Golden’s Restoration, 101 S. First St., Bryan L. Golden, Lufkin
Taylor Made Lawn Care, 804 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin, Kendall Taylor — assumed name
GTO Painting, 307 Joe C. Lane, Lufkin, Ivan Olalde
Barnum Lawn Care & Handyman Services, 1729 Troy Johnson Road, Lufkin, Darrel S. Berry
Natural Living Health and Wellness Center, 703 Cunningham Drive, Lufkin, Stacy Popham
Ira’s Salsa, 171 Lakewood Circle, Lufkin, Ira Robinson
