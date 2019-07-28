Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from July 15-19

McLeods Auto Glass, 1464 Stubblefield Drive, Lufkin, Patrick McLeod — assumed name

RP Geovana, 108 N. First St., Lufkin, Geovana Lopez

Mereli Company, 108 N. First St., Lufkin, Ma Merced Martinez

The Persnickety Paintress, 122 E. Burke Ave., Lufkin, Jeannie Reese Lowery — abandonment

Doss Electrical Service, 909 Covington Drive, Lufkin, Randal M. Doss — abandonment

Angel Baby Bowtique, 3873 Bethlehem Road, Lufkin, Angel L. Reyes

Golden’s Restoration, 101 S. First St., Bryan L. Golden, Lufkin

Taylor Made Lawn Care, 804 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin, Kendall Taylor — assumed name

GTO Painting, 307 Joe C. Lane, Lufkin, Ivan Olalde

Barnum Lawn Care & Handyman Services, 1729 Troy Johnson Road, Lufkin, Darrel S. Berry

Natural Living Health and Wellness Center, 703 Cunningham Drive, Lufkin, Stacy Popham

Ira’s Salsa, 171 Lakewood Circle, Lufkin, Ira Robinson