Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Oct. 21-25
■ Stallion Construction & Remodeling, 4704 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin, Humebrto Navarrete Mata
■ Straight Outta Lufkin Transport, 182 Ramsey, Lufkin, John Chance
■ Straight Outta Lufkin Mobile Mechanics, 182 Ramsey, Lufkin, John Chance
■ Cross Bait Company, PO Box 150301, Lufkin, Daniel Cross
■ Luna Remodeling, 603 Chimney Rock, Lufkin, Jose J. Luna — assumed name
■ Lufkin Texas Bell Works, 3000 S. First St. Suite 1214, Lufkin, S.R. Adair Jr.
■ Southern Revival, 215 S. Gibson St., Huntington, Brandi Durham
■ Halo & KO, PO Box 151807, Lufkin, April Earley — assumed name
■ Pamela J. Smith, 577 Oscar Berry Road, Lufkin, Snap-Dragon 360 Photography and Design
■ Terrazas Remodeling, 7384 state Highway 94, Lufkin, Jesus Terrazas
■ Crown Colony Assisted Living, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Roberto DeJesus — abandonment
■ Home Care Heroes, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Roberto DeJesus
■ All State Over Head Doors, 503 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, Geovana Lopez — assumed name
