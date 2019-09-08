Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Aug. 26 and 30
■ The Donut Spot, 307 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington, Daily Investments LLC
■ Parker Custom Carpentry, 142 Moncrief Lane, Huntington, William Jared Parker
■ Lufkin Logistics, 376 McCarty Road, Lufkin, Mark Anderson
■ Freeman Custom Cabinets, 319 Regal Row, Lufkin, Gary Freeman — assumed names
■ Blessed Eyez, 521 N. First St., Lufkin, Decorya Amie
■ R&C Equipment Construction Services, 19398 FM 1818, Huntingon, Robert Smith
■ Ellis Plumbing Company, 101 N. Brand Blvd. 11th Floor, Glendale, California, RWE Enterprises Inc.
■ Angelina Firearms, 1358 Shop Branch Road, Huntington, Charles Jones
■ J&M Painting ,214 B. E. Laurel Ave., Lufkin, Marina Isabel Chavez — abandonment
■ J Warner Services, 102 Ralph Nerren Road, Lufkin, Jason Warner — assumed name
