Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 30 and Jan. 3

■ Nancy Nails & Spa, 517 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Hoaivg Jo, abandonment

■ Nancy Nails & Spa, 358 Wusthaus Drive, Lufkin, Tommy Nguyfu

■ FJ Lopez Trucking, 4407 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Francisco Lopez

■ Kimklean of East Texas 429 Keneth Pinner Road, Lufkin, Kim Gulley

■ The Cute Heifer, 101 North Brand Blvd., Floor 11, Glendale, California, Sydney Felts

■ B&E Metal Worlds, 301 Christopher Drive, Lufkin, William Kesinger

■ Bryan & Bryan Logging, 121 Paradise Drive, Zavalla, Bryan Ernest

■ LLL Enterprises, 718 Willie Nerren Road, Lufkin, Phillip Loggins

■ A-1 Services, 2606 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Jacolby Ashworth

■ Reliable Auto Sales, 5421 FM 841, Lufkin, Marcus Ray Harrelson

