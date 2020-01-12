Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 30 and Jan. 3
■ Nancy Nails & Spa, 517 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Hoaivg Jo, abandonment
■ Nancy Nails & Spa, 358 Wusthaus Drive, Lufkin, Tommy Nguyfu
■ FJ Lopez Trucking, 4407 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Francisco Lopez
■ Kimklean of East Texas 429 Keneth Pinner Road, Lufkin, Kim Gulley
■ The Cute Heifer, 101 North Brand Blvd., Floor 11, Glendale, California, Sydney Felts
■ B&E Metal Worlds, 301 Christopher Drive, Lufkin, William Kesinger
■ Bryan & Bryan Logging, 121 Paradise Drive, Zavalla, Bryan Ernest
■ LLL Enterprises, 718 Willie Nerren Road, Lufkin, Phillip Loggins
■ A-1 Services, 2606 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Jacolby Ashworth
■ Reliable Auto Sales, 5421 FM 841, Lufkin, Marcus Ray Harrelson
