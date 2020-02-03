Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Jan. 20-24
■ Lufkin Body Works, 3840 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, Maria Teresa Jasso
■ DD&J Investments, 200 Largent St., Lufkin, Dwayne Shoemaker
■ 3F Services, 8557 state Highway 103 east, Lufkin, 3F Capital LLC
■ Angelina Diesel Repair Services, 354 June Drive, Michael Wolfe
■ 3FServices, 8557 state Highway 103 east, Lufkin, James Ferguson — abandonment
■ Cryer Enterprises, 512 Jefferson Ave., Lufkin, Byron Cryer
■ Ace Bail Bonds, 2411 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, Lee Wilson
■ Bail America, 2411 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, David Fregia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.