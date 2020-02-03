Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Jan. 20-24

■ Lufkin Body Works, 3840 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, Maria Teresa Jasso

■ DD&J Investments, 200 Largent St., Lufkin, Dwayne Shoemaker

■ 3F Services, 8557 state Highway 103 east, Lufkin, 3F Capital LLC

■ Angelina Diesel Repair Services, 354 June Drive, Michael Wolfe

■ 3FServices, 8557 state Highway 103 east, Lufkin, James Ferguson — abandonment

■ Cryer Enterprises, 512 Jefferson Ave., Lufkin, Byron Cryer

■ Ace Bail Bonds, 2411 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, Lee Wilson

■ Bail America, 2411 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, David Fregia

