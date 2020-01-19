Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Jan. 6-10:
■ JKC HVAC, 1070 Berry Road, Lufkin, Jessie Cravy Jr.
■ R&R Tree Service, 272 N. First St., Zavalla, Chris Reppond
■ Seale Construction, 600 Westcrest St., Diboll, Jessie L. Seale
■ Allen Tucker Masonry, 686 Coach Redd Road, Lufkin, Steve Tucker
■ Sandersons Home Improvements, 211 Thompson Ln., Huntington, Kevin Sanderson
■ Floyd County Hesperian Beacon, PO Box 153540, LK Media Group
■ Home Care Heros, 5309 Champions Drive, Noor Khaled, abandonment
■ Home Care Heros, 5309 Champions Drive, Noor Khaled
■ CBW Enterprises, 856 FM 2497, Diboll, Charles E. Weeks III, abandonment
■ Bluebonnet Bridal, 107 S. Cotton Square, Lufkin, Stefany Smith
■ Larry Turner Insurance, 2582 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, William Larry Turner
■ Skillern Tire sales, 428 Ridge St., Lufkin, Lester Skillern
■ Black and Associates, 902 Culverhouse, Lufkin, Tyvance F. Black
■ Pineywood Tax Service, 514 Bob St., Lufkin, Cristashoni Rogers
■ Register Welding, 316 Benton Drive, Lufkin, Klint Register
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.