Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Jan. 6-10:

■ JKC HVAC, 1070 Berry Road, Lufkin, Jessie Cravy Jr.

■ R&R Tree Service, 272 N. First St., Zavalla, Chris Reppond

■ Seale Construction, 600 Westcrest St., Diboll, Jessie L. Seale

■ Allen Tucker Masonry, 686 Coach Redd Road, Lufkin, Steve Tucker

■ Sandersons Home Improvements, 211 Thompson Ln., Huntington, Kevin Sanderson

■ Floyd County Hesperian Beacon, PO Box 153540, LK Media Group

■ Home Care Heros, 5309 Champions Drive, Noor Khaled, abandonment

■ Home Care Heros, 5309 Champions Drive, Noor Khaled

■ CBW Enterprises, 856 FM 2497, Diboll, Charles E. Weeks III, abandonment

■ Bluebonnet Bridal, 107 S. Cotton Square, Lufkin, Stefany Smith

■ Larry Turner Insurance, 2582 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, William Larry Turner

■ Skillern Tire sales, 428 Ridge St., Lufkin, Lester Skillern

■ Black and Associates, 902 Culverhouse, Lufkin, Tyvance F. Black

■ Pineywood Tax Service, 514 Bob St., Lufkin, Cristashoni Rogers

■ Register Welding, 316 Benton Drive, Lufkin, Klint Register

Austin King's email address is

austin.king@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you