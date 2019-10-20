Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Oct. 7-11
■ Kutie Beauty, 412 N. First St., Lufkin, Loan Dao
■ JR Auto Sales, 1114 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Aamir Choudhry-assumed name
■ Cook Farms, PO Box 32, Pollok, James Cook
■ McNutt Crematory and Embalming Center, 399 Ramsey Road, Lufkin, Kevin Kappler
■ Primer-Integra Insurance, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, Integra Financial Group
■ Bamford-Integra Insurance, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, Integra Financial Group
■ Shahi-Integra Insurance, 502 N. Main St., Huntington, Integra Financial Group
■ Drop Dead Gorgeous, 213 Sundale Road, Lufkin, Lori Wareing
■ Sanderson Services, 420 Reeves Road, Lufkin, Kristopher Sanderson-assumed name
■ J4 Cattle & Timber, 2406 ID Anderson Road, Huntington, Jarrod L. Pinner-assumed name
■ Doyle B4U, 706 Ricks Road, Lufkin, Bruce Doyle
■ Higher Ground Audio, 432 Loy Gibson Road, Huntington, Wesley Herring
