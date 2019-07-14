Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from July 1-5
■ Glass Impressions, 101 N. Brand Blvd., 11th St., Glendale, California, Julie E. Newkirk
■ Ruiz Construction, 152 Joellen St., Diboll, Jair Ruiz
■ East Texas Builders, 111 Rudd Lane, Lufkin, Kent Childers – assumed name
■ Reyes SRS ACC, 237 Louie Cheatham Drive, Diboll, Sofia Scarborough – assumed name
■ High Definition Painting and Construction, 3151 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, Steve Harvey
■ RD Pool & Spa Service, 411 Traylor St., Lufkin, Raymond D. Adams
