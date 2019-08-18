Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Aug. 5-9:
■ Sanders Properties, 101 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, California, Sherry M. Raska — assumed name
■ SG Photographer, 8 La Costa Circle, Lufkin, Sabrina Guerrero — assumed name
■ New England Kitchen, 106 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Edgar Mancia Fuentes – assumed name
■ Anchor iI Solutions, 6 Trailwood Court, Lufkin, Brian Gamble
■ The Talk of the Town Catering, 107 N. Timberland Suite 205-122, Lufkin, Kimberley Goodwin
■ Deer Cross, 14160 Dallas Parkway Suite 800, Dallas, DRW Associates LTD — abandonment
■ Deer Wood, 14160 Dallas Parkway Suite 800, Dallas, DRW Associates LTD — abandonment
■ New South Eco, 4314 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin, Samco Marketing Inc.
■ All in a Lather, 2433 Ralph Nerren Road, Huntington, Trudi Harbuck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.