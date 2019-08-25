Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Aug. 12-16:
■ The Next Level, 104 1/2 Burke Ave., Lufkin, Stella Morgan
■ Caddo Creek Soap Co., 1114 Ross Ave., Lufkin, Elmo Y. Lawson II — abandonment
■ Texas Sno Treats, 1300 Live Oak Lane, Lufkin, John M. Stokes
■ The Straughan Group, 111 Austin Lane, Pollok, Thomas Straughan
■ Jacks Cafe, 2207 North St., Nacogdoches, Lets Go Champ LLC
■ Clayton Collmorgen Taxidermy, 806 FM 706, Lufkin, Clayton Collmorgen
■ Backwood Bratz, 321 Lucedale Road, Zavalla, Courtney Nelson
