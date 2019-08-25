Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Aug. 12-16:

■ The Next Level, 104 1/2 Burke Ave., Lufkin, Stella Morgan

■ Caddo Creek Soap Co., 1114 Ross Ave., Lufkin, Elmo Y. Lawson II — abandonment

■ Texas Sno Treats, 1300 Live Oak Lane, Lufkin, John M. Stokes

■ The Straughan Group, 111 Austin Lane, Pollok, Thomas Straughan

■ Jacks Cafe, 2207 North St., Nacogdoches, Lets Go Champ LLC

■ Clayton Collmorgen Taxidermy, 806 FM 706, Lufkin, Clayton Collmorgen

■ Backwood Bratz, 321 Lucedale Road, Zavalla, Courtney Nelson