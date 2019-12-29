Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 16 and 20
■ The Post Dispatch, P.O. Box 153540, Lufkin, Mark Hicks
■ Six Grands Sweet Creations, 3200 Daniel McCall Drive #608, Lufkin, Steffanie Myers
■ Bodymasters Quality Collision Repair, 1514 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Greg Matchett
■ Hesperian – Beacon, PO Box 153540, Lufkin, LK Media Group LLC
■ Chapmans Yard Beautiful, 1313 Shady Lane, Lufkin, Jean Chapman
