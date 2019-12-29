Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 16 and 20

■ The Post Dispatch, P.O. Box 153540, Lufkin, Mark Hicks

■ Six Grands Sweet Creations, 3200 Daniel McCall Drive #608, Lufkin, Steffanie Myers

■ Bodymasters Quality Collision Repair, 1514 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Greg Matchett

■ Hesperian – Beacon, PO Box 153540, Lufkin, LK Media Group LLC

■ Chapmans Yard Beautiful, 1313 Shady Lane, Lufkin, Jean Chapman

Austin King's email address is

austin.king@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you