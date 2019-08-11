Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from July 29 to Aug. 2
■ Bella Vida Home Team, 911 S. Chestnut St., Ste. 500, Lufkin, Mona Kay Hill
■ Dulceria Martinez, 1012 N. Raguet St., Lufkin, Cristina Zamora
■ EZ Clean Washateria, 2402 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin North End Development LLC — assumed name
■ Foster Hill Enterprises, 1081 Foster Road, Lufkin, Michael Murphy — abandonment
■ Bossmovz Promo, 1212 E. Denman Ave. No. 44, Lufkin, Versia Walker — assumed name
■ Pinetop Media, 998 Winston 8 Ranch Road, Lufkin, Zach Maberry — assumed name
■ Lufkin Screen Printing, 222 E. Laurel Blvd., Lufkin, Mauricio Duran
■ Burrous Dozer & Dirt Service, 895 Eugene Walker, Huntington, Robert Burrous
■ Willey 7 Land and Cattle Company, 1337 state Highway 7 east, Pollok, Richard L. Willey
