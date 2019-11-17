Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Nov. 4 and 8
■ S and S Independent Insurance Agency, PO Box 272, Huntington, Jil Webb-Sanders
■ Dreamz 2 Reality, 336 FM 2251, Lufkin, Angelica B. Kegler — assumed name
■ J. Silva Trucking, 800 N. Third St., Lufkin, Joaquin Silva
■ Blessedful Blinks, 1410 Myrna Ave., Lufkin, Shemekia Leonard
■ Houling Services, 4502 N. University Drive No. 1401, Nacogdoches, Mykeal Smith — assumed name
■ Renfro Packing & Slaughtering, 1206 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Renfros Smoked Sausage LLC
■ Beulah Land Rentals, 3443 FM 819, Diboll, Thomas J. Guillory — assumed name
■ Community Treasures, 109 N. First St., Lufkin, Gwendolen Irene Schubert
■ Pray & Hope, 1314 Scott St., Lufkin, Velma Walker
