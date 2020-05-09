Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from April 27 to May 6
■ Quality Pest Control, 1052 Freeman Cemetery Road, Lufkin, Daniel Nabors
■ Gunsmithing Services, 9351 FM 2021, Lufkin, Michael Walsh
■ Tall Pine R O W Maintenance, 12591 FM 58, Lufkin, Jim Ross Richardson
■ La Unica Tortilla Factory, 1614 N. Raguet St., Lufkin, Antonio Maldonado
■ Estelle and Chantelle Designs, 1509 Fair St., Lufkin, Oreada Tillman
■ Donnas, 108 Oak Shadows St., Lufkin, Chance Donna
■ Pickett Heart Clinic, 1111 N. Frank St., Lufkin, Brian R. Picket, M.D.
■ Superior Painting & Remodeling, 235 Jeanne Ave., Lufkin, Julian A. Garcia
■ Solar Tan, 703 Southwood Drive, Ashley Peden
