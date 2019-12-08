Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Nov. 18 to Dec. 4.
■ Pra & Hope, 1314 Scott St., Lufkin, Velma Walker — abandonment
■ Pra & Hope, PO Box 150742, Lufkin, Velma Walker
■ Tuc Weight Loss Clinic, 1704 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Shawn Todd
■ Lifegate Church, 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, Glad Tidings Inc.
■ Advanced Mineral Management and Consulting, 1201 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Richard G. Hughes
■ 3KB Properties, 303 Amber Wood, Lufkin, Trent Phillips
■ KC Contracting. PO Box 151631, Lufkin, Chad Lee
■ Fast Action Bail Bonds, 2306 E. Lufkin Ave., Lester Bellows
■ Junk K. Treasuries Event Décor Rentals, 110 S. First St., Lufkin, Stacy Brown
■ JNJ Transport, 807 Rushwood Drive, Lufkin, Jagprit Singh
■ McLin Insurance Agency, 3213 S. Medford Drive No. 314, Lufkin, Darci McLin
