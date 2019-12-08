Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Nov. 18 to Dec. 4.

■ Pra & Hope, 1314 Scott St., Lufkin, Velma Walker — abandonment

■ Pra & Hope, PO Box 150742, Lufkin, Velma Walker

■ Tuc Weight Loss Clinic, 1704 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Shawn Todd

■ Lifegate Church, 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, Glad Tidings Inc.

■ Advanced Mineral Management and Consulting, 1201 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Richard G. Hughes

■ 3KB Properties, 303 Amber Wood, Lufkin, Trent Phillips

■ KC Contracting. PO Box 151631, Lufkin, Chad Lee

■ Fast Action Bail Bonds, 2306 E. Lufkin Ave., Lester Bellows

■ Junk K. Treasuries Event Décor Rentals, 110 S. First St., Lufkin, Stacy Brown

■ JNJ Transport, 807 Rushwood Drive, Lufkin, Jagprit Singh

■ McLin Insurance Agency, 3213 S. Medford Drive No. 314, Lufkin, Darci McLin

