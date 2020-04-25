Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from March 16-27
■ All Dependable Painting, 104 Barberry Court, Lufkin, Brenda Davis — abandonment
■ Nails by Nita, 1108 Williams St., Lufkin, Juanitra Patton
■ SOS Sitter Services, 1108 Williams St., Stephanie Renee Price
■ Custom Dunn Performance, 101 N. Brand Blvd., 11th floor, Glendale, California, Bradley Dunn — assumed name
■ Crown of Thorns Nursery, 1266 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Brenda Hubbard — abandonment
■ Crown of Thorns Nursery, 1266 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Jason Jones
■ Johnson Family Mobile Notary, 101 Meadowview St., Lufkin, Michael J Johnson
■ Crown of Thorns Nursery, 1266 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Jason Jones — abandonment
■ Crown of Thorns Nursery, 1266 Box Car Roadd, Lufkin, Jason Jones
■ BMB Services, 415 Mantooth Ave., Brent Banks
