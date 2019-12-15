Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 2-6
■ Junk N Treasures Event Décor Rentals, 110 S. First St., Lufkin, Stacy Brown
■ JNJ Transport, 807 Rushwood Drive, Lufkin, Jagprit Singh
■ McLin Insurance Agency, 3213 S. Medford Drive No. 314, Lufkin, Darci McLin
■ Hyde Livestock, 766 FM 2801, Huntington, Justin Hyde
■ Blackburn Media Group, PO Box 153540, Lufkin, LK Media Group LLC
■ Abby Park, 319 E. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Angela Robertson
■ Best Value Auto Sales, PO Box 1325, Lufkin, Steven Reavis
