Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Dec. 2-6

■ Junk N Treasures Event Décor Rentals, 110 S. First St., Lufkin, Stacy Brown

■ JNJ Transport, 807 Rushwood Drive, Lufkin, Jagprit Singh

■ McLin Insurance Agency, 3213 S. Medford Drive No. 314, Lufkin, Darci McLin

■ Hyde Livestock, 766 FM 2801, Huntington, Justin Hyde

■ Blackburn Media Group, PO Box 153540, Lufkin, LK Media Group LLC

■ Abby Park, 319 E. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Angela Robertson

■ Best Value Auto Sales, PO Box 1325, Lufkin, Steven Reavis

 

