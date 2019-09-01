Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Aug. 19-23

■ Texas Fleet Wash, 498 Brookwood Drive, Diboll, Chad Stewart

■ Elite Painting Services, 406 Gibsonville Road, Lufkin, Anthony Jonson

■ Southern Glamour Shirts and More, 406 Gibsonville Road, Lufkin, Anthony Jonson

■ Martin Lopez, 1900 Dawnwood St., Lufkin, Maritn Lopez

■ Knox, 1200 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, Brysen Brown

■ KDC Inspections, 1006 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Kelli Collins

■ Morales Trucking, 207 Kiwanis Park, Lufkin, Jose Morales

■ Meisch Enterprises, 3065 FM 226, Nacogdoches, Kandace Meisch — assumed name

■ The Slocum Bunch LLC, 814 S. First St., Lufkin, Slocum Aviation

■ Diboll Delicias Frutas y Mas, 906 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, Valena Fuentes Rodriguez

■ S&R Clean Air Solutions, 619 Landrum Road, Susan Allen

■ The Californian Apartments, 501 Charlston St., Lufkin, Lufkin 2S LLC

■ Falling Water Apartments, 101 Lazy Oaks St., Lufkin 2S LLC