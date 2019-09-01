Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Aug. 19-23
■ Texas Fleet Wash, 498 Brookwood Drive, Diboll, Chad Stewart
■ Elite Painting Services, 406 Gibsonville Road, Lufkin, Anthony Jonson
■ Southern Glamour Shirts and More, 406 Gibsonville Road, Lufkin, Anthony Jonson
■ Martin Lopez, 1900 Dawnwood St., Lufkin, Maritn Lopez
■ Knox, 1200 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, Brysen Brown
■ KDC Inspections, 1006 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Kelli Collins
■ Morales Trucking, 207 Kiwanis Park, Lufkin, Jose Morales
■ Meisch Enterprises, 3065 FM 226, Nacogdoches, Kandace Meisch — assumed name
■ The Slocum Bunch LLC, 814 S. First St., Lufkin, Slocum Aviation
■ Diboll Delicias Frutas y Mas, 906 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, Valena Fuentes Rodriguez
■ S&R Clean Air Solutions, 619 Landrum Road, Susan Allen
■ The Californian Apartments, 501 Charlston St., Lufkin, Lufkin 2S LLC
■ Falling Water Apartments, 101 Lazy Oaks St., Lufkin 2S LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.