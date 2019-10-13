Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Sep. 30-Oct. 4
■ Just Doing it Trucking Co., 124 W. College St., Nacogdoches, Anthony McKind Sr. — assumed name
■ Coats Self Defense Systems, 1414 Choppin Road, Pollok, Adam Coats
■ Ganzfeld, 453 Martin Luther King Jr., Lufkin, Veronica Jones Brown
■ Clearview Window Service, 1211 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, Casey Erbey — assumed name
■ Socia Investment Group, 2915 Atkinson Drive, Suite 109, Lufkin, Keith Socia
■ Dunbar Class of 1970, PO Box 568, Lufkin, Earliest Pervis
