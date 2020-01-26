Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Jan. 13-17

■ CPW Trucking, 916 Loving Road, Lufkin, Christopher Wright

■ Haggerton Perry, 284 Dusty Lane, Diboll, Perry Haggerton

■ Seale Construction, 500 Westchester St., Diboll, Jessie Seale — abandonment

■ Seale Construction, 500 Westchester St., Diboll, Jessie Seale

■ Land and Forest Services, 732 FM 2109, Huntington, Thurman Lasyone

■ Pra & Hope, 1314 Scott St., Lufkin, Velma Walker

■ Genevas Specialties, 620 Kurth Drive, Lufkin, Rhea Houston

■ Imbossy Boutique, 1322 Richarson Road, Lufkin, Quonnise Lewis

■ Diamond Marketing Seo Agency, 601 Carrol Ave., Lufkin, Elaine Rosales

■ Tim Co Timber Company, 719 Old Bonner Road, Lufkin, Lyle Timothy Carpenter

■ BC Enterprises, 512 Jefferson Ave., Lufkin, Byron Cryer

