Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Jan. 13-17
■ CPW Trucking, 916 Loving Road, Lufkin, Christopher Wright
■ Haggerton Perry, 284 Dusty Lane, Diboll, Perry Haggerton
■ Seale Construction, 500 Westchester St., Diboll, Jessie Seale — abandonment
■ Seale Construction, 500 Westchester St., Diboll, Jessie Seale
■ Land and Forest Services, 732 FM 2109, Huntington, Thurman Lasyone
■ Pra & Hope, 1314 Scott St., Lufkin, Velma Walker
■ Genevas Specialties, 620 Kurth Drive, Lufkin, Rhea Houston
■ Imbossy Boutique, 1322 Richarson Road, Lufkin, Quonnise Lewis
■ Diamond Marketing Seo Agency, 601 Carrol Ave., Lufkin, Elaine Rosales
■ Tim Co Timber Company, 719 Old Bonner Road, Lufkin, Lyle Timothy Carpenter
■ BC Enterprises, 512 Jefferson Ave., Lufkin, Byron Cryer
