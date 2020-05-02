Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from April 13-30
■ DS Roots Market, PO box 3095, Lufkin, Deanna Branson
■ Williams Electric, 156 Pine Cone Lane, Lufkin, Roy Gregory Williams
■ GT Process, PO Box 1151, Lufkin, Juan Jose Gilberto Tinajero
■ Holly Meyers Lawyer, 320 S. Second St., Lufkin, Holly Perkins Meyers
■ Law Office of Don W Duran, PO Box 757, Lufkin, Don W. Duran
■ City Limits & Barber Style Shop, 1103 Pershing Ave., Lufkin, Barbara Walker
■ Rose Cottage Resale, 510 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, Carolyn J. Smith
■ XPert Recovery Group, 1300 N. Temple Drive, Street C, Diboll, Raymond Smith Jr.
■ Netcare Solutions, 1402 Brook Hollow Drive, Lufkin, Zachary Wilke
■ K&G Trailer Sales, 176 Harvey Lane, Lufkin, Gleena Nerren
■ Quality Pest Control, 1052 Freeman Cemetery Road, Lufkin, Daniel Nabors
■ Gunsmithing Services, 9351 FM 2021, Lufkin, Michael Walsh
■ Tall Pine R O W Maintenance, 12591 FM 58, Lufkin, Jim Ross Richardson
