Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Feb. 24-28
■ Bryans Paint and Body, 102 Browning Ave., Marshall, Angela Parker – abandonment
■ Bryans Paint and Body, 102 Browning Ave., Marshall, Angela Parker
■ Damone Real Estate Investments, 215 Ridgewood, Lufkin, Ondre Kennedy
■ CCM Enterprises, 810 SM Tucker Road, Pollock, Charles Maggard
■ Jerry Midisette Bookkeeping, 3419 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin, Darlene Modisette
■ 3T Investments, PO Box 151640, Lufkin, Roy Truss
■ Arturo, 3731 state Highway 103 west, Arturo Sanabria
■ Buckeye Construction, 7001 state Highway 103 east, Jeffery Griffith
■ D&W Enterprises, 3045 FM 2021, Lufkin, David Ashby – abandonment
■ Consult Us Now, 1703 A Sayers, Lufkin, Patricia Davis
■ The Braid Room, 112 W. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin, Brittany Holloman
■ Tino Body Shop, 366 Coach Redd Road, Lufkin, Tino Lopez Jr. – abandonment
■ Real Time Artisan Sourdough Breads, 1801 Columbine Drive, Lufkin, Claudia Elizabeth Onate
■ The Farm At Bald Hill, 11087 FM 326, Lufkin, Rick Berry
■ Precision Xecution Fitness, 1008 Edgewood Circle, Lufkin, Nicolas Young
■ Havard Lawn Service, 14163 U.S. Highway 69 south, Huntington, Joshua Blake Havard
