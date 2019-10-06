Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office Sept. 23-27
■ The Chimney Sweep, 500 Charlie Porter Road, Huntington, Celia Strickland — abandonment
■ The Chimney Sweep, 500 Charlie Porter Road, Huntington, Celia Strickland
■ Galy Up Customs, 519 Durant Road, Pollok, Melissa Redd
■ Trucking Royalty, 2451 FM 2021, Lufkin, Jessica Chamberlin
■ Ennaj Creations, 491 Muscadine Circle, Lufkin, Jenna Lawson — assumed name
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.