Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from July 8 and 12
■ Gilbert Paving, 1020 Garrison Drive, Lufkin, Richard Gilbert Sr.
■ J&N Construction, 977 McCarty Road, Lufkin, Jerry Vineyard
■ Jam Digital Media, 1506 Southwood Drive, Lufkin, Jeffery Bonnin
■ Spirits Breath Ministries, 5502 Champions Drive, Lufkin, James Keith Broyles – assumed name
■ Adams Brothers Roofing, 260 Julie Road, Pollok, Christopher Jason Adams
■ The Water Store, 1116 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Jerome P. Smith
■ Santoyos Roofing, 320 Pine St., Chireno Sandy Garcia
■ Welcome Homes, 2807 Daniel McCall Drive No. 623, Lufkin, Jennifer Dodson Moore – assumed name
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.