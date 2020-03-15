Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from March 2 and 6:

■ Home Care Hero, 5309 Champions Drive, Lufkin, Noor Khaled

■ Nacho Ordinary Daiquiris, 108 W. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin, Kristen Mitchell

■ Cajun Kingz, 281 S. Second St., Apt. 5, Huntington, Curtis Boatner

■ 2Iconi Records, PO Box 161, Diboll, Colton Clayton

■ Kingdom Firestarter Ministries, 3100 Daniel McCall, Lufkin, Sheryl T. West

■ Palacio’s Remodeling & Construction. 300 Fern St., Diboll, Juan Palacio

■ Jones Feed, 890 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington, Jeremiah Jones

■ B&C Farm Supply, 890 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington, Jeremiaj Jones – abandonment

■ Strong Built Fences, 501 Chester St., Lufkin, Manuel A. Soto – abandonment

■ Strong Built Fences, 105 Finley Ave., Lufkin, Rosa M. Soto

■ Son of a Carpenter, 1104 Persimmon Ave., Lufkin, Keith Barton

■ Culture Vulture, 1752 South FM 1194, Lufkin, Stephanie Young

■ Shannas Kitchen 142 Alvie Lane, Pollok, Shana Jenkins

■ PMC Auto Group, 905 North Timberland Dvie, Lufkin, Frank Rodriguez Jr. – abandonment

■ PMC Auto Group, 905 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin, Frank Rodriguez Jr.

■ Underdawg Media, PO Box 194, Leggett, Kyle Milburn

■ Js & Ks Barbershop, 1512 Iylay St., Lufkin, Arthur Castle

■ Hodge Memorial Christ Sanctified Holy In, 1013 O’quinn St., Lufkin, Anthony Hodge

