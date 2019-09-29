Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Sept. 20-27, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New residential
■ 305 Brentwood Drive, Petty Construction, new single-family home
■ 3510 S. Chestnut St., Chance and Tanya McDonald, Petty Construction, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 204 N. Angelina St., TXU Communications Telephone, Merit Roofing Systems Inc., roofing permit
■ 4402 S. First St., Angelina Hospitality Ltd., Southwest Constracting, roofing permit
■ 514 Lining St., Long Chapel CME Church, ASAP Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
■ 1815 E. Denman Ave., Don Briley Insurance, Jorge Ojeda, roofing permit
■ 1517 E. Denman Ave., Pascual Madera, accessory building
Residential repair and addition
■ 508 Marion St., Grover C. Eason, Jimmy Carnes, roofing permit
■ 3107 Ford Chapel Road, Randall and Roxanne Carlin, Leverett Construction, roofing permit
■ 1022 Sayers St., Sylvester Rodgers, roofing permit
■ 707 Jordan, Roberto and Maria Ramirez, roofing permit
■ 204 N. Third St., Michael Kevin Scroggins, roofing permit
■ 511 N. Warren St., Dwight Jerome Bailey, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 310 Winged Foot Drive, Leslie S. Jasper Alston, roofing permit
■ 605 E. Bremond Ave., R.L. Fowler, ASAP Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
■ 1516 Turtle Creek Drive, Charles Glenn Wells, ASAP Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
■ 901 Culverhouse St., Marcus Dewayne Riley, accessory building
■ 507 White Oak Drive, John and Becky Jerke, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 801 E. Groesbeck Ave., Juanita Hubbard, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1218 Reen Drive, Rocky and Julie Morris, Ulrich Barn Builders, accessory building
■ 1510 Reen Drive, Gala Ann Canada, accessory building
Other
■ 216 Forest Park Blvd., David Arthur Dunman Sr., Gonzalez House Leveling, any permit not listed
