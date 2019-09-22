Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Sep. 13-20, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 1102 S. John Redditt Drive 200, Sub Holdings LLC, Capital B Contractors LLC, new commercial construction
Commercial repair and addition
■ 302 S. Timberland Drive, Lee Li Ping, Our Ambition Ltd., roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 5320 Daniel McCall Drive, Kimberly Kay Alsbrooks, Stricklen Homes LLC, residential remodel
■ 619 Jefferson Ave., Rita Jo Breckenridge, Cypress Project Solutions, residential remodel
■ 812 Taylor Ave., Raul and Lionor Ramirez, Jorge Ojeda, roofing permit
■ 1203 Ponderosa Drive, Crystal Jaraguchi, roofing permit
■ 905 Wildbriar Drive, Nicholas Mario Maselli Jr., Kenneth Burch, residential remodel
■ 615 N. Raguet St., David and Isabella Gomez, roofing permit
Other
■ 1716 Allendale Drive, Cole M M, Ameritex Home Builders, any permit not listed
1200 Keltys St., Lewis S T, any permit not listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.