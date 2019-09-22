Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Sep. 13-20, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.

New commercial

■ 1102 S. John Redditt Drive 200, Sub Holdings LLC, Capital B Contractors LLC, new commercial construction

Commercial repair and addition

■ 302 S. Timberland Drive, Lee Li Ping, Our Ambition Ltd., roofing permit

Residential repair and addition

■ 5320 Daniel McCall Drive, Kimberly Kay Alsbrooks, Stricklen Homes LLC, residential remodel

■ 619 Jefferson Ave., Rita Jo Breckenridge, Cypress Project Solutions, residential remodel

■ 812 Taylor Ave., Raul and Lionor Ramirez, Jorge Ojeda, roofing permit

■ 1203 Ponderosa Drive, Crystal Jaraguchi, roofing permit

■ 905 Wildbriar Drive, Nicholas Mario Maselli Jr., Kenneth Burch, residential remodel

■ 615 N. Raguet St., David and Isabella Gomez, roofing permit

Other

■ 1716 Allendale Drive, Cole M M, Ameritex Home Builders, any permit not listed

1200 Keltys St., Lewis S T, any permit not listed