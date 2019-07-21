Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from July 12-19, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
Commercial repair and addition
■ 4100 S. Medford Drive, 204 B, Trey Henderson, JB Home Investments, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 706 Pershing Ave., Lamb Solutions LLC, roofing permit
■ 2209 Copeland St., Melinda Anne Moore, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building, $4,295
■ 806 Martha St., Joe and Oralia Jaraguchi, Hernandez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1906 Fuller Springs Drive, Javier D. Jaraguchi, accessory building
■ 512 Sunset Blvd., Maximo F. Alamo, Ameritex Home Builders, residential remodel
■ 121 Willow Brook Drive, Curtis M. Boozier, Sears Home Improvement, roofing permit
■ 211 Maplewood Drive, Chester and Corine Davis, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 403 Garner Ave., James B. Thomas, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 1212 Reen Drive, Ernest Rowe, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 108 Rosedale Drive, Tifini Michelle Whiddon, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 106 Rosedale Drive, Tifini Whiddon, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 1008 Sherwood Road, Robert and Christi Stage, Top of the Line Construction, residential remodel
■ 804 Miller St., Curtis and Lessie Murphy, Campbells Portable Building, accessory building
■ 309 W. Kerr Ave., Prashant R. Patel, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 2204 Moffett Road, Richard and Elizabeth Gault, accessory building
■ 1513 Woodberry Drive, Richard L. Deane, Dixon Construction, residential remodel
■ 2013 Champions Drive, Winston Land & Cattle I Ltd., Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 113 Innisbrook Drive, John and Connie Kennedy, David Howard, residential remodel
Other
■ 1513 Bluebonnet St., Lawrence and Carol McMinimy, Cecil Jackson Construction LLC, any permit not listed
■ 300 N. John Redditt Drive, West Loop Medical Center, Lindley Electric, any permit not listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.