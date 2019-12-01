Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Nov. 15-27, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 309 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin ISD, Berry & Clay Inc., new commercial building
New residential
■ 124 Copperwood Loop, Langston Building Ventures, Petty Construction, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 212 S. Timberland Drive, Jimmy E. Horton, AAA Trophy, Rozell Electric, any permit not listed
Residential repair and addition
■ 209 Maplewood Drive, John and April Harkins, Renfro Construction, roofing permit
■ 1511 Tulane Drive, Robert L. Bowman, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 808 Hylane St., Brian and Virginia Carlin, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 807 Cunningham Drive, Richard and Christal Gill, accessory building
■ 120 W. Menefee Ave., Carrington Mortgage Service, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 210 S. Garvan St., Francisco Palacio Picaso, residential remodel
■ 1505 Helen St., Stephen Randolph Bradley, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 325 Homer Blvd., Carmela Gutierrez, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 406 Robin St., Kenneth and Sandra Martin, accessory building
■ 104 Summerset Drive, Kevin H. Jones, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 101 Cordelia St., Samuel C. Kochummen, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1608 Howard Ave., Patsy L. Jenkins, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
Other
■ 210 McHale St., Juan Antonio Hernandez Moreno, any permit not listed
■ 106 Parkview Circle, Lufkin Parkview Apartments, Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed
