Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New residential
■ 410 Church St., Eric Warren Construction LLC, new single-family home
■ 416 Bob St., Habitat for Humanity, new single-family home
■ 318 Saddle Trail Drive, Hart Development Ltd., S.Y. Distinctive Homes Inc., new single-family home
■ 402 Saddle Trail Drive, Hart Development Ltd., S.Y. Distinctive Homes Inc., new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 119 S. First St., Troy and Ginia Tiemann, Johnson Construction, Culpepper Electric LLC, any permit not listed
■ 111 E. Shepherd Ave., CMA Hicks LLC, Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 1302 Tom Temple Blvd., Aldersgate Trust, Campbell’s Portable Building, accessory building
Residential repair and addition
■ 3300 Lotus Lane 57, John Urbin, Payne Electrical, accessory building
■ 1105 Ralph Ave., Angel and Crystal Santander, accessory building
■ 216 Broaddus St., Charles Williams, residential remodel
■ 406 York Drive, Kevin Jones Construction, residential remodel
■ 3300 Lotus Lane 57, John Urbin, accessory building
■ 402 Rosebrook Drive, Carlos and Maria Gonzales, roofing permit
■ 905 Lindsey Lane, Nolan Crawford Dirk, roofing permit
Other
■ 402 Zoo Circle, City of Lufkin, Farr Electrical Services, any permit not listed (electrical trade)
