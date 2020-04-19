Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin April 10 through April 17, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 1315 Whitehouse Drive, Norsworthy Arlon Ray Etux, C&S Sales LLC, wood/metal roof storage building, accessory building for residential or commercial
■ 1215 N. First St., Pena Rafael Etux Maria Gaudalu, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building for residential or commercial
■ 712 Hoo Hoo Ave., Roland Brent, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building for residential or commercial
■ 1306 Houston St., Barbara Lynn Smith, C&S Sales LLC, accessory building for residential or commercial
New residential
■ 1304 Lotus Lane, CClad, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 1310 Lotus Lane, CClad, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 1312 Lotus Lane, CClad, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2108 N. John Redditt Drive, Alan G. Young, Basham Construction LLC, commercial remodel building
■ 210 E. Burke Ave., Floyd C. Maddux, Hayflo Investments LLC, commercial repair and addition
■ 5522 Champions Drive, Greenwich Place Homeowner, Strata Roofing & Construction, roof commercial
Residential repair and addition
■ 7 Bostick Place, Kettelkamp P Gail Revocable TR, owner, roof residential.
■ 106 Bougainvillaea Court, Roman and Sonia Bonilla, owner, residential remodel building
■ 701 Persimmon Ave., Jose M Etux Norma Flores, owner, roof residential
Other
■ 1312 Scott St., Oscar Etux Norma Yanez, owner, roof addition, any permit not listed
