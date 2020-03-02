Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Feb. 21-28, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New residential
■ 709 Locke St. A, Abel Vargas, new residential dwelling (duplex)
■ 709 Locke St. B, Abel Vargas, new residential dwelling (duplex)
Commercial repair and addition
■ 103 N. Chestnut St., Durham’s Radiator Inc., Murray & Murray Construction LLC, Loggins Plumbing, any permit not listed
■ 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Gugar Family 2 Ltd., Campbell’s Portable Building, accessory building
■ 706 N. Raguet St., Gilbert and Alicia Diaz, Williams Contracting, roofing permit
■ 2415 Paul Ave., Eastview United Pentecostal, Basham Construction LLC, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 504 Whitehouse Drive, Charles Delton Conner, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 414 Vine Drive, Brenda Maricela Rivas, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 1408 Shadybrook Drive, Hope 77 LLC Southend Series, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 2 Trailwood Creek, Samuel D. Griffin Jr., Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1509 Henderson St., Jeffry Allan Berquist, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 901 Meadow Lane, Debbie Graham, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 902 James Ave., Gene Earl Dolphus, Ecker Remodeling, roofing permit
■ 807 S. Second St., Janie Black McCann, accessory building
■ 105 Summerset Drive, Regina McNeal, America’s Best Contractor, roofing permit
■ 803 Brentwood Drive, Ann Ericson Colwell, Louie Short, accessory building
■ 710 James Ave., Charley and Barbara Unsell, accessory building
■ 501 Cunningham Drive, Kathryn Braden, A Living Trust, Larry Jordan, roofing permit
Other
■ 806 Clark Ave., Andres Fernandez Ramirez, any permit not listed
■ 1106 Rushwood Drive, Clifford and Daelee Tickell, Gabriel Jacinto, any permit not listed
■ 408 Robin St., Kenneth and Sandra Martin, any permit not listed (MBHM manufactured dwelling)
