Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Feb. 7-21, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 1715 Sayers St., Abundant Life United Methodist, MNM Construction LLC, new commercial building
■ 918 S. John Redditt Drive, Lerak Investments LLC, Dream Homes & Drafting, new commercial building
■ 4604 S. First St., Fairchild Foundation, Gibraltar Construction, White Electric, any permit not listed, $2,000,000
New residential
■ 2212 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 2214 Tulane Drive, Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1710 S. First St., Lufkin Automotive Group LLC, Moore Building Associates, commercial remodel
■ 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Gugar Family 2 Ltd., Double K Construction & Design, commercial remodel
■ 901 Crooked Creek Drive, The Trails Apartments, SC Martin, commercial remodel
■ 901 Crooked Creek Drive, The Trails Apartments, SC Martin, any permit not listed
■ 600 S. First St., Commercial Bank of Texas, Merit Roofing Systems Inc., roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 910 Abney Ave., Imelda G. Ovalle Canales, accessory building
■ 905 Lindsey Lane, Nolan Crawford Dirk, roofing permit
■ 1317 Scott St., Rodney D. Reynolds, Alamo Homes, roofing permit
■ 1101 S. Chestnut St., Robert Telford, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 622 Kiln Ave., Jason L. McKelvey, accessory building
■ 1312 Crooked Creek Drive, Rock Garden Ltd., M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1808 Juniper Lane, R.H. Duncan Construction Inc., Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1518 Cherry Hill Drive, Wesley and Katherine Shanklin, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 502 E. Groesbeck Ave., Noe Garcia, accessory building
■ 128 Pershing Ave., Sandra Knight, Jorge Ojeda, roofing permit
■ 1106 Rushwood Drive, Clifford and Daelee Tickell, Gabriel Jacinto, roofing permit
■ 213 Hubbard St., Rita Lynn Hudson, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 504 Whitehouse Drive, Charles Delton Conner, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 414 Vine Drive, Brenda Maricela Rivas, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
Other
■ 2708 S. Chestnut St., Harmony Hill Baptist Church, retaining wall
■ 1702 N. Timberland Drive, Bryan’s Paint and Body, Campbell Electric Company LLC, any permit not listed (electrical trade)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.