Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin March 30 through April 3, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.

New commercial

■ 2900 Lotus Lane, TBD, Rbambdi LLC, any permit not listed, commercial building new

New residential

■ 213 Lost Pines Circle, Arnold Montes Jr., Daniel Barrera, new single family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 1101 E. Denman Ave., Polk Oil Company Inc., Bilal Moton, commercial remodel

■ 417 E. Lufkin Ave., Flendunn, Real Graphics, commercial remodel building

Residential repair and addition

■ 803 S. First St., David H. Hicks, Cypress Project Solutions, residential remodel building

■ 805 Rowe Ave., Larry and Gordon Thomas, owner, residential remodel

■ 117 E. Frank Ave., Hicks Operating Co. LLC, Cypress Project Solutions, replacing the awning, any permit not listed

Other

■ 209 Hoskins Ave., Inez Foster, K&T Electrical Contractors LLC, any permit not listed

