Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin March 30 through April 3, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 2900 Lotus Lane, TBD, Rbambdi LLC, any permit not listed, commercial building new
New residential
■ 213 Lost Pines Circle, Arnold Montes Jr., Daniel Barrera, new single family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1101 E. Denman Ave., Polk Oil Company Inc., Bilal Moton, commercial remodel
■ 417 E. Lufkin Ave., Flendunn, Real Graphics, commercial remodel building
Residential repair and addition
■ 803 S. First St., David H. Hicks, Cypress Project Solutions, residential remodel building
■ 805 Rowe Ave., Larry and Gordon Thomas, owner, residential remodel
■ 117 E. Frank Ave., Hicks Operating Co. LLC, Cypress Project Solutions, replacing the awning, any permit not listed
Other
■ 209 Hoskins Ave., Inez Foster, K&T Electrical Contractors LLC, any permit not listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.