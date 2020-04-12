Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin April 3-9, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.

New commercial

■ 1517 W. Frank Ave., LIA LLC, Timberline Constructors Inc., New Commercial 3700 square feet

New residential

■ 122½ Finley Ave., MCCMA, Cypress Project Solutions, building residential dwelling new

Commercial repair and addition

■ 600 N. John Redditt Drive, Shafer Funeral Home LLC, Melvin Linton Homes, commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 2706 Atkinson Drive, Chavez Jose Transito ETUX, owner, roof residential

■ 702 Augusta Drive, John P. and Kristina McCoy, Collins Homes LLC, residential remodel building

■ 504 Forest Creek Drive, Estraza Agnes, Grumbles Roofing, roof residential

