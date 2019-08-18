Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 9-15, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.

New commercial

■ 200 Christie St., Carleton B. Johns, Liebrum Construction LLC, new commercial building

New residential

■ 117 W. Menefee Ave., Hicks Operating Co. LLC, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 901 S. Timberland Drive, Steven Shawn Sullivan, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit

■ 1611 Feagin Drive, Bishop, Diocese of Tyler, M&M Roofing, roofing permit

■ 230 Leach St., Woods Memorial Temple Church, Isla Del Angel Construction, roofing permit

Residential repair and addition

■ 214 Irving Drive, Douglas and Mary Russell, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit

■ 908 Park Lane, Justin and Heather Hatton, Jesus Herrera, accessory building

■ 913 Camp St., Mickey Bowser, residential remodel

■ 310 Leon St., Leyja Rigoberto, Porfirio Holguin, roofing permit

■ 1610 Wallace St., Rodney Keith Moore, Atlas Building Systems, accessory building

■ 307 Cunningham Drive, Janice L. Robertson, Strata Roofing & Construction, roofing permit

■ 502 Martin Luther King Drive, Brenda Ann Tankersley, roofing permit

■ 148 E. Denman Ave., Calvin and Laura McClure, McNeil Construction, roofing permit

■ 414 Lynn Ave., Bill F. Poplin, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit

Other

■ 300 S. John Redditt Drive, Short FR, Ltd., McNeil Construction, any permit not listed

■ 504 W. Frank Ave., Red Cross, Dream Homes & Drafting, any permit not listed

■ 2006 Smith St., Travis Carter II, Vann’s Electric, any permit not listed

■ 102 W. Frank Ave., TXU Communications Transport Co., Saicam Electric, any permit not listed