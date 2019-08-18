Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 9-15, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 200 Christie St., Carleton B. Johns, Liebrum Construction LLC, new commercial building
New residential
■ 117 W. Menefee Ave., Hicks Operating Co. LLC, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 901 S. Timberland Drive, Steven Shawn Sullivan, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 1611 Feagin Drive, Bishop, Diocese of Tyler, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 230 Leach St., Woods Memorial Temple Church, Isla Del Angel Construction, roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 214 Irving Drive, Douglas and Mary Russell, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 908 Park Lane, Justin and Heather Hatton, Jesus Herrera, accessory building
■ 913 Camp St., Mickey Bowser, residential remodel
■ 310 Leon St., Leyja Rigoberto, Porfirio Holguin, roofing permit
■ 1610 Wallace St., Rodney Keith Moore, Atlas Building Systems, accessory building
■ 307 Cunningham Drive, Janice L. Robertson, Strata Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
■ 502 Martin Luther King Drive, Brenda Ann Tankersley, roofing permit
■ 148 E. Denman Ave., Calvin and Laura McClure, McNeil Construction, roofing permit
■ 414 Lynn Ave., Bill F. Poplin, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
Other
■ 300 S. John Redditt Drive, Short FR, Ltd., McNeil Construction, any permit not listed
■ 504 W. Frank Ave., Red Cross, Dream Homes & Drafting, any permit not listed
■ 2006 Smith St., Travis Carter II, Vann’s Electric, any permit not listed
■ 102 W. Frank Ave., TXU Communications Transport Co., Saicam Electric, any permit not listed
