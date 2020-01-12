Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 3-10, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.

New residential

■ 104 Bridle Path, Southern Home Builders, new single-family home

Commercial repair and addition

■ 200 N. Third St., William D. Winston, Haynes Construction, Lindley Electric, any permit not listed

■ 1806 Martin Luther King Drive, Lufkin ISD, America’s Best Contractor, commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 1511 Tulane Drive, Robert L. Bowman, accessory building

■ 2505 S. John Redditt Drive, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit

■ 120 Joe C. Lane, Carlos and Eva Benitez, Jesus Herrera, residential remodel

■ 203 House Ave., Amy C. Thomas and Sammie Stewart, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit

■ 401 Whitehouse Drive, William R. Sanders, Melvin Linton Homes, roofing permit

■ 205 South Bend Drive, Garnet W. Valentine III, accessory building

■ 120 Shady Bend Drive, Tommy and Bobbie Skinner, roofing permit

Other

■ 3000 S. First St., JMA and MLA Deer Cross Ltd., Loggins Plumbing, any permit not listed

■ 304 Card Drive, Jonathan W. Hamblin, David White, any permit not listed

