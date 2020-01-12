Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 3-10, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New residential
■ 104 Bridle Path, Southern Home Builders, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 200 N. Third St., William D. Winston, Haynes Construction, Lindley Electric, any permit not listed
■ 1806 Martin Luther King Drive, Lufkin ISD, America’s Best Contractor, commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 1511 Tulane Drive, Robert L. Bowman, accessory building
■ 2505 S. John Redditt Drive, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 120 Joe C. Lane, Carlos and Eva Benitez, Jesus Herrera, residential remodel
■ 203 House Ave., Amy C. Thomas and Sammie Stewart, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 401 Whitehouse Drive, William R. Sanders, Melvin Linton Homes, roofing permit
■ 205 South Bend Drive, Garnet W. Valentine III, accessory building
■ 120 Shady Bend Drive, Tommy and Bobbie Skinner, roofing permit
Other
■ 3000 S. First St., JMA and MLA Deer Cross Ltd., Loggins Plumbing, any permit not listed
■ 304 Card Drive, Jonathan W. Hamblin, David White, any permit not listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.