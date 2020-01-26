Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 17-24, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New residential
■ 300 E. Shepherd Ave., city of Lufkin, to be determined
Commercial repair and addition
■ 1105 W. Frank Ave., CHI St. Luke’s, Compass Development, commercial remodel
■ 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Gugar Family 2 Ltd., Double K Construction & Design, commercial remodel
■ 207 N. John Redditt Drive, Broya Properties LLC, NP Enterprises Investments, commercial remodel
■ 110 Champions Drive, DRW Associates, R.K. Builders Inc., commercial remodel
Residential repair and addition
■ 3300 Lotus Lane 57, John Urbin, accessory building
■ 120 Joe C. Lane, Carlos and Eva Benitez, Jesus Herrera, residential remodel
■ 111 Judith, Pedro and Josefina Sarmiento, Ernesto Garcia, roofing permit
■ 910 Abney Ave., Imelda G. Ovalle Canales, accessory building
■ 604 Dogwood Trail, Eliodora A. Barrientos, roofing permit
■ 1110 Mitchell Ave., Alejandra and Villeva Padierna, residential remodel
■ 1612 Airport Ave., Don and Veronica Roach, roofing permit
■ 1523 S. First St., B.D. Rhodes, John Rhodes, roofing permit
■ 3300 Lotus Lane 85, John Urbin, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
Other
■ 106 S. Bynum St., B.D. Rhodes, Morton Plumbing, any permit not listed
