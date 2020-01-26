Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin Jan. 17-24, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.

New residential

■ 300 E. Shepherd Ave., city of Lufkin, to be determined

Commercial repair and addition

■ 1105 W. Frank Ave., CHI St. Luke’s, Compass Development, commercial remodel

■ 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Gugar Family 2 Ltd., Double K Construction & Design, commercial remodel

■ 207 N. John Redditt Drive, Broya Properties LLC, NP Enterprises Investments, commercial remodel

■ 110 Champions Drive, DRW Associates, R.K. Builders Inc., commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 3300 Lotus Lane 57, John Urbin, accessory building

■ 120 Joe C. Lane, Carlos and Eva Benitez, Jesus Herrera, residential remodel

■ 111 Judith, Pedro and Josefina Sarmiento, Ernesto Garcia, roofing permit

■ 910 Abney Ave., Imelda G. Ovalle Canales, accessory building

■ 604 Dogwood Trail, Eliodora A. Barrientos, roofing permit

■ 1110 Mitchell Ave., Alejandra and Villeva Padierna, residential remodel

■ 1612 Airport Ave., Don and Veronica Roach, roofing permit

■ 1523 S. First St., B.D. Rhodes, John Rhodes, roofing permit

■ 3300 Lotus Lane 85, John Urbin, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit

Other

■ 106 S. Bynum St., B.D. Rhodes, Morton Plumbing, any permit not listed

