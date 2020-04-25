Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin April 17-24, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.

New commercial

■ 2602 John Redditt Drive, Crestmark Construction, new commercial building

■ 5205 S. First St., Garden of Memories Inc., G&R Builders, new commercial building

Commercial repair and addition

■ 2324 Lufkin Ave., Due Johnny Etux Cynthia, Hendricks Construction, commercial remodel

Residential repair and addition

■ 1306 Houston St., Barbara Lynn Smith, owner, residential remodel

■ 904 Allendale Drive, The Pearson Financial Group, Grumbles Roofing, roof residential

■ 321 Bremond Ave., Nancy Thomas, owner, roof residential

■ 1107 Voyle St., Yazmin Santana, owner, roof residential

Other

■ 306 Regal Row, CIIN City Inspection, any permit not listed

■ 603 Clingman St., Silvestre Alvarez etux Juana, owner

