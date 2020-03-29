Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin March 6-20, listed by address, owner, contractor and description.
New commercial
■ 309 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin ISD, Langston Construction Co., new commercial building
New residential
■ 109 Southern Hills Drive, Collins Homes LLC, new single-family home
■ 120 Finely Ave., MCCMA Ltd., Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
■ 3300 Lotus Lane 14, John Urbin, CMH Homes Inc., manufactured home
■ 3300 Louts Lane 67, John Urbin, manufactured home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Walmart Real Est. No. 140, Joe R. Jones Construction, commercial remodel
■ 110 Champions Drive, DRW Associates, RK Builders Inc., accessory building
Residential repair and addition
■ 804 Duren St., Samuel and Belinda Rothfeld, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 516 N. Chestnut St., Frances Jean Jones, NP Enterprises Investments, residential remodel
■ 124 Pershing Ave., Ted B. Adams, America’s Best Contractor, roofing permit
■ 915 Picardy Lane, Jose de Jesus Flores, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 104 Pinecrest Court, Paul Nelson Olszewski, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1106 Rushwood Drive, Clifford and Daelee Tickell, residential remodel
■ 202 Willow Bay Drive, Martha Jane Rogers Semetko, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 712 Card Drive, David A. Parish, LJAA LLC, residential remodel
■ 104 Melvin Ave., Leticia Ortega, roofing permit
■ 606 Willow Oak Drive, Karen L. McBee, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 906 S. First St., Joe Howard Wilson Jr., Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 908 Westbury Drive, Romana Allen, accessory building
■ 218 Polk Ave., Eliseo Santiago, Gonzalez Roofing, roofing permit
■ 702 Jane-Way Ave., Alejandro Solis, Diaz Roofing, roofing permit
■ 207 Kentwood Drive, Kathryn Braden, Larry Jordan, roofing permit
■ 502 Willow Oak Drive, Judith A. Beard, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 2302 Broussard Ave., Dorothy Brooks, accessory building
■ 1002 Leslie Lane, Hubert A. Williams, accessory building
■ 611 Augusta Drive, Patricia Ann Allen Harris, Reneau Roofing & Sheet Metal, roofing permit
■ 420 N. Raguet St., Darrell and Beverly Drake, Atlas Building Systems, accessory building
■ 118 Cooper St., Sherry Lynn Sharp, Adams Brothers Roofing, roofing permit
■ 118 Colonial Hill Drive, Robert and Lorine Wiatt, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 708 Glenn Ave., Janie Maiden, Bob Bowman, roofing permit
■ 1830 Wood Ave., Raquel Alvarez, accessory building
■ 2107 Homewood Drive, Ignacio Cuarenta, residential remodel
■ 516 S. Bynum St., Nelsyn’s Furniture Store Inc., Lewis & Sons Construction, roofing permit
■ 803 S. First St., David Hicks II, Cypress Project Solutions, residential remodel
Other
■ 128 Pershing Ave., Delaney and Philip Harbuck, Lindley Electric, any permit not listed (electrical trade)
■ 304 Spyglass Drive, Winston Land & Cattle, any permit not listed
