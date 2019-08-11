Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from Aug. 2-9, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New commercial
■ 3640 E. Denman Ave., My School, Robert Ray Construction, new commercial building
■ 2101 N. Medford Drive, CMH Homes Inc., new commercial building
New residential
■ 2122 Nile St., Johnson Family Trust, Charles Johnson, new single-family home
■ 4408 Champions Drive, Sabine Investment Co., Melvin Linton Homes, new single-family home
■ 117 W. Menefee Ave., Hicks Operating Co. LLC, Cypress Project Solutions, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 4001 S. Medford Drive 300, French Hightower Restaurant, commercial remodel
■ 1805 S. First St., D&R LLP, B&R Construction, commercial remodel
■ 501 S. Timberland Drive, AA National Roofing, roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 2505 S. John Redditt Drive No. 801, Joseph and Charlene Martel, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 2505 S. John Redditt Drive No. 1001, Deborah S. Saxton, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 218 Lee Lane Chase and Jennifer Nielsen, Campbell’s Portable Building, accessory building
■ 1301 Robinwood Drive, Belinda Warren, accessory building
■ 108 South End Blvd., Daniel Trujillo, residential remodel
■ 306 Moody St., Marshall and Janella Martin, accessory building
■ 609 Morrow Ave., Jose J. Mendoza, accessory building
■ 1419 Feagin Drive, Linda Ray, M&M Roofing, roofing permit
■ 500 Harmony Hill Drive, First Street Interests LLC, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 1306 Brookwood Place, Harold E. Yost, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1208 Carolyn Drive, Jerry Sizemore, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 105 Saddle Ridge Drive, Debra and Josef Steve Molinar Jr., accessory building
■ 706 Willow Bend Drive, Marshall Lue Nell, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 214 Irving Drive, Douglas and Mary Russell, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
Other
■ 1111 S. Chestnut St., Charles Gene Craig, Loggins Plumbing, any permit not listed
■ 1011 McGregor Drive, Hope 77 DBA LLC, Gonzalez House Leveling, any permit not listed
