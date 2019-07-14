Building permits issued by the city of Lufkin from July 5-12, listed by address, owner, contractor, description and value.
New residential
■ 112 Southern Hills Drive, Chase and Krista Brown, McCleskey Enterprises, new single-family home
Commercial repair and addition
■ 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Wal-Mart Real Est. No. 140, Powerhouse Retail Services, commercial remodel, $20,000
■ 205 E. Frank Ave. B, Mark S. Hicks and Micha Stracener, Cypress Project Solutions, commercial remodel
■ 2313 N. Raguet St., Southland Healthcare, Josephine Hughes, accessory building
■ 212 S. Timberland Drive, Jimmy E. Horton, AAA Trophy, commercial remodel
■ 2500 N. Raguet St., Central Congregation, Strata Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
■ 502 E. Denman Ave., Farmer Brothers Company, D&J Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1112 N. Timberland Drive, EST/XY, Inc., M&M Roofing, roofing permit
Residential repair and addition
■ 1906 Fuller Springs Drive, Javier D. Jaraguchi, accessory building
■ 1603 Keltys St., Oletha Durham, accessory building
■ 105 Lost Pines Circle, Arturo and Elizabeth Fernandez, Campbells Portable Building, accessory building
■ 2210 Peachtree St., Walter Ferguson, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 1002 Skeetwood Drive, John Scott Cooper, The Roofing Company, roofing permit
■ 811 Live Oak Lane, Seth and Elizabeth Beaver, Smith’s Construction, roofing permit
■ 104 Spikes St., James Edward Douglas, accessory building
■ 1320 Parkman Road, D5 Properties LLC, residential remodel
■ 729 Allendale Drive, Carla Streeter Clark, Rems Building & Construction, residential remodel
■ 5407 Champions Drive, Scott D. Almand, David McPherson Enterprises, roofing permit
■ 511 Jones St., Donald J. Medina, Adams Brothers Roofing, roofing permit
■ 802 Bennett St., Jerry Smith, roofing permit
■ 2104 E. Lufkin Ave., Sarah Elizabeth Basham, Strata Roofing & Construction, roofing permit
■ 2310 Holly St., Brenda Lee Zepeda, Weatherman Construction, roofing permit
■ 108 Cascade Court, John Christian Watson, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
■ 613 Willow Oak Drive, Lois W. Baldree, Grumbles Roofing, roofing permit
Other
■ 414 Holland St., Ivory Hollis, CMH Homes Inc., manufactured home
■ 613 E. Kerr Ave., Sergio and Maria Fajardo, any permit not listed
■ 407 Sandyland Drive, George Myer, Campbell Electric Company LLC, any permit not listed
